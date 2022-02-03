$504.53 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report sales of $504.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $499.47 million to $511.56 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted sales of $350.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.18 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Barclays began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

