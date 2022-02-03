5,375 Shares in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 145,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 29,258 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period.

Shares of XLSR opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $48.52.

