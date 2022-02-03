$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce $6.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 million to $10.85 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $10.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 million to $17.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 338,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,462. The company has a market capitalization of $218.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $18.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 57,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 464,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

