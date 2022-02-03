6,555 Shares in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Bought by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 42,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 59.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.44. 15,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,055. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

