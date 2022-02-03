733 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 733 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $330.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.70. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $289.23 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.50.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

