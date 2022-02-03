766 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock valued at $131,367,083. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $9.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,864. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.59 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.24.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

