832 Shares in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the period.

Shares of TOK stock opened at $98.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $102.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.