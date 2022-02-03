835,784 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 835,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,856,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.30% of Sotera Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.60 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

