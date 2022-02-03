8,794 Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $362.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

