990 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $173.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.34 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.30.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.07.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

