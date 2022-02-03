A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Price Target Increased to GBX 517 by Analysts at Barclays

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 517 ($6.95) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BAG. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.81) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.62).

Shares of LON:BAG opened at GBX 520 ($6.99) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 513.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 526.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £582.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.11. A.G. BARR has a 1 year low of GBX 462.50 ($6.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.93).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

