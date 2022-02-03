A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Issues Earnings Results

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. A10 Networks updated its Q4 guidance to $0.20 EPS.

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.08. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $41,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,850 shares of company stock worth $11,310,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in A10 Networks by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 59,357 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

