Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 25,140 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 230,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 255,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $5,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $126.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

