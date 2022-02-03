AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Bank of America

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

