Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $525,000.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ellyn Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00.

ACN opened at $359.47 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $244.44 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.71 and its 200 day moving average is $350.45. The stock has a market cap of $227.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

