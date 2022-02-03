Access Intelligence (LON:ACC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Access Intelligence Plc (LON:ACC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.51). Access Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.51), with a volume of 51,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £142.91 million and a PE ratio of -15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.68.

In related news, insider Mark Fautley bought 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £9,947.50 ($13,373.89).

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

