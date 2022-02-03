Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,441,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 1,699,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,601.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adevinta ASA from 149.00 to 130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

