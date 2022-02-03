Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,612,000 after acquiring an additional 329,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $86.50 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.79 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.68.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

AEIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.