Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given a $159.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.85.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
