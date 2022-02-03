Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given a $159.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,566,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

