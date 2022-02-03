Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $155.00. The stock had previously closed at $116.78, but opened at $130.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices shares last traded at $125.45, with a volume of 1,093,807 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Erste Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,534 shares of company stock valued at $69,590,472. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 65,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

