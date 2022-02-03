Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 80.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 36.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 135,589 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 39.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $213,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -378.33 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRDM shares. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

