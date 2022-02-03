Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 216.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 129.5% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 301,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 170,097 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 179.5% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0179 dividend. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

