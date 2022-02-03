Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NML. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,617,000 after acquiring an additional 780,612 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 369,409 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,780,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 364,060 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 301,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 170,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the period.

NML opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0179 dividend. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

