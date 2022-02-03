Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 819.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidus Investment worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

