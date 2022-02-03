Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,460 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 394.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,373 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CommScope by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CommScope by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

COMM opened at $9.69 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.