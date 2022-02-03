Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,728 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,034 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 730,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,850,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 298,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 178,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AFT opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

