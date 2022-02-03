Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 278.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

RE stock opened at $290.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $211.57 and a one year high of $294.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $274.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

