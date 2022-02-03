Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,837 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 23.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 36.1% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 832,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 287,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $6.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

