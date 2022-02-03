Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHEM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,879,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 240,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80.

