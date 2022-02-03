AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DWEQ) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 1,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 56,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53.

