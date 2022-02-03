Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Trading Down 5%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.05. 59,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 12,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 58.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 396.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

