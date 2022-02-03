Aetherium Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:GMFIU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 8th

Aetherium Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GMFIU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, February 8th. Aetherium Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 30th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of GMFIU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Aetherium Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aetherium Acquisition stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GMFIU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

