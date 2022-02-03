Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report $37.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.33 million. Agenus reported sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $313.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.90 million to $351.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.45 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,582,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after acquiring an additional 437,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,405,000 after buying an additional 154,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 6.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,614,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 228,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Agenus by 21.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 357,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

AGEN stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $644.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

