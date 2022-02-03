Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Down 4%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 13,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,580,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Agenus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $644.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Agenus by 190.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.