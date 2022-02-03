Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 146,788 shares.The stock last traded at $19.13 and had previously closed at $18.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,788 shares of company stock worth $4,410,144 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Agiliti by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at $530,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

