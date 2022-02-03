Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €142.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €142.00 ($159.55) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €133.85 ($150.39).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €113.30 ($127.30) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.48. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

