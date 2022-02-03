Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) vs. BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) Critical Review

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Airgain -10.36% -8.41% -6.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BrewBilt Brewing and Airgain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Airgain 0 2 3 0 2.60

Airgain has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.96%. Given Airgain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Airgain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 2.23 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Airgain $48.50 million 1.94 -$3.28 million ($0.65) -14.35

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Airgain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.2% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airgain beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc. provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services. Its antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, and asset tracking devices. The company was founded on March 20,1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

