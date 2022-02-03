Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIRS. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

