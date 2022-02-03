Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,470,000 after buying an additional 877,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,071,000 after buying an additional 463,565 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 2,859,222 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after buying an additional 3,744,760 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

