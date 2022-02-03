Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Down 16.6% in January

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $619.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.62. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $195,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $70,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $481,919. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Skorpios Trust bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,801,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

