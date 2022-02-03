Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

AKTS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 39,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,684. Akoustis Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 473.95%. The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $97,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $284,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,965 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,365,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 573,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after buying an additional 178,072 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.