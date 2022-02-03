Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$11.73 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE AGI traded down C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,331. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -136.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -150.79%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

