Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ALFA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.89) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

LON ALFA opened at GBX 172 ($2.31) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £516 million and a P/E ratio of 24.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 173.02. Alfa Financial Software has a twelve month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 221 ($2.97). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

