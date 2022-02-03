Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 112.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 12.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Alibaba Group worth $600,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.73. 118,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,636,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

