Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,570,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 85,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $1,714,960.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,892,066 shares of company stock worth $138,599,447.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

