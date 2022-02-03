Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE ATI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.46. 309,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,566. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51.
Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Allegheny Technologies Company Profile
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
