Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ATI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.46. 309,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,566. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

