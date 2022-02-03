Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

