Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after purchasing an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $14,000,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $13,570,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 767,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

Bloomin' Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

