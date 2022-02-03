Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,676 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Hub Group worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,939,000 after acquiring an additional 79,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 216.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

