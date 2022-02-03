Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 277 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $609.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $687.83 and a 200-day moving average of $678.17. AMERCO has a one year low of $471.16 and a one year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.48 by $5.42. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

